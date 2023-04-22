Wrexham Secures Promotion With Win Over Boreham Wood
The quest Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mcelhenney laid out in the opening episodes of Welcome To Wrexham has come to completion. With its win over Boreham Wood on Saturday, Wrexham AFC secured promotion to the English Football League. For the first time in over a decade, the Reds have made it out of fifth tier.
Super Paul Mullin led the way with two goals.
Far less drama than Wrexham's last crucial match, but the fans have probably had enough of the Hollywood-esque endings they've had to endure over the last two seasons.
Wrexham's win guarantees its spot in first place, which means the club qualifies for automatic promotion. Last year the Reds nearly earned promotion via the end-of-season single-elimination tournament that the top clubs outside of first place participate in, but bowed out in the semifinals. This year, they left no room for doubt.
One must assume they stepped up their game for the other super hero in attendance today as Paul Rudd stopped by to watch the match.
An incredible moment for the people of Wrexham, who found their ways into our hearts over the course of the docuseries Reynolds and McElhenney. If any fanbase deserves this, it's them.
Season 2 of Welcome To Wrexham should be awesome.