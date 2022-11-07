Two Women Brawl at Astros World Series Parade
The Houston Astros celebrated their World Series championship with a parade on Monday, but some of their fans were clearly not focused on the team. As the MLB's best squad rolled through the city, two women got into a violent fight in the middle of the crowd.
Here's video of the incident:
It's crazy how long it too for someone to step in and break this up. It was super violent with some big punches and hammer fists.
The Astros parade was not without incident. Earlier in the afternoon, Ted Cruz got booed into oblivion. Seems like it was a fun afternoon all around in Houston.