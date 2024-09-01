Angel Reese Sets Another Single-Season WNBA Record
By Joe Lago
Angel Reese strolled into Wintrust Arena on Friday wearing a Dennis Rodman "Bad Boys" Pistons jersey before the Chicago Sky's game against the Indiana Fever. The Rodman throwback was fitting with the way Reese relentlessly crashes the boards like "The Worm."
On Sunday, Chicago's star rooke forward broke a WNBA record that would impress Rodman, the seven-time NBA rebounding champion and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer.
Reese set the league's record for most rebounds in a single season, eclipsing Sylvia Fowles' mark of 404 boards in 2018. The record-setting 405th rebound came during the Sky's road game against the Minnesota Lynx.
Reese established a new single-season standard with eight games remaining on Chicago's schedule. The 22-year-old will also hold the WNBA record for highest single-season rebounding average. Currently, she averages a league-best 12.9 rebounds, a full board more than Fowles' 11.9 mark in 2018.
On Friday, Reese set another rookie record with her 23rd double-double. Before the Olympic break, she set the WNBA mark for most consecutive double-doubles with 15.
Reese's latest achievement will reignite discussion of her Rookie of the Year chances against heavy betting favorite Caitlin Clark, who's having her own record-setting campaign in her first year with the Indiana Fever. However, it's no longer race after Clark's scorching post-Olympic play despite analytics-based arguments in favor of Reese.
Perhaps one day, WNBA fans can just enjoy the way Clark and Reese play basketball. Their rookie seasons suggest that this is only the beginning of what could be historic careers for both.