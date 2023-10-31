The Jordan Poole Era is Off to an Especially Hilarious Start in Washington
The Boston Celtics beat the Washington Wizards, 126-107, on Monday night. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combined for 69 points on 45 shots in a game that was never close. Meanwhile, Jordan Poole attempted a season-low 11 field goals and scored a season-low 11 points. Despite the quiet output, Poole still made quite an impression, showing up in two borderline hilarious lowlights for the lowly Wizards.
First Poole, who is now shooting 21 percent from long distance, took a casual three-pointer in transition that was easily blocked by Kristaps Porzingis. This shot came during a 13-0 run for the Celtics. The way Poole backs the ball out by dribbling behind his back while facing away from the basket is such a bold choice. And then attempting the shot with a 7-foot-3 center right there... It's perfect.
Then there's this clip which shows Poole trying to cross over Al Horford while Derrick White comes over to help and takes the ball away. The number of times that Poole kicks his legs out to either flop or attempt to kick the ball away is impressive.
And somehow, neither of those are the defining clips of the week for Poole. Against the Grizzlies, in the Wizards' lone win of the season so far, Poole attempted a Stephen Curry impression and ended up recreating Nick Young's most famous shot. He put up a three in the corner, turned to the Memphis bench and started running back up the court as the shot missed.
How awesome is this? Keep in mind that during the preseason Poole made headlines as the first Wizards player since Michael Jordan to score 41 in an exhibition. It's all so good.
We're barely a week into the regular season and Poole is already blessing fans with these kinds of highlights and footnotes. It's going to be a long season for Wizards fans, but certainly a memorable one for Jordan Poole.