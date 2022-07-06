Wimbledon After Dark During the Day: Fans Using Quiet Rooms For Sex
Wimbledon is considered the height of class in a very classy sport. And yet fans are apparently having sex on the grounds! Particularly inside a quiet room meant as a "retreat for a moment of private meditation, prayer or reflection." From The Guardian:
Spectators have reported seeing sheepish looking couples emerging from the facility next to court 12.
One spectator said he spotted a man and a woman leaving the room with “big grins” on their faces on Monday. “She was in a long flowing summer dress and there was no doubt as to what they’d been up to,” he said.
Good for whoever just assumed two people had sex because they were in a good mood and one was wearing a dress. Certainly that's the only possible explanation. At least the other guest whose story was relayed to the newspaper thought she heard "sounds of intimacy."
Of course, sex in the meditation room isn't the only nighttime activity taking place at the All-England Club. One guy was caught sleeping! On camera!
Wait until Her Majesty hears about all this!