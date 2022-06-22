Three Longshots to Win Wimbledon
The 2022 Wimbledon Championships will begin on June 27, and the seeds for both the men's and women's draws are set. Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are the top seeds on the men's side, while Iga Swiatek and Anett Kontaveit are tops in the women's draw. While those are the tournament favorites, some big names come in as longshots to win the title. Here's a look at a few of them.
Serena Williams
Once the most dominant player in the world, Williams will be returning to Wimbledon at 40 years-old and coming off nearly a year away from tennis. She withdrew from the 2021 U.S. Open due to a leg injury, and missed the 2022 Australian Open for the same reason. She received a wild card entry into Wimbledon.
Williams is currently an extreme longshot to win the tournament at +2400 on WynnBET. Given her history it's not out of the question for Williams to make one last big run at Wimbledon. She's a seven-time champion at the tournament and it wouldn't be shocking if she put it all together again.
Denis Shapovalov
Shapovalov made a run to the semifinals at Wimbledon in 2021 and has a career record of 6-4 there. The 23-year-old has had a rough year, going 16-13 in single action and his ranking has dropped to 16th in the world from a high of 10th in September of 2020. He's the 13-seed at the tournament and is currently +6000 on WynnBET. Those are incredibly high odds considering the run he made in 2021. He ran into a Novak Djokovic-shaped buzz saw in the semis, but had been excellent along the way. He could pull a repeat performance this year.
Jannik Sinner
A 20-year-old Italian phenom, Sinner has climbed the latter of men's tennis rapidly. He's currently ranked 13th and is on a roll this year with a 27-7 record. Sinner reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open this year and the fourth round of the French Open. He has never won a match at Wimbledon but drew the 10th seed this year. He's having a great campaign and is +6000 on WynnBET. If a young gun can surprise the old guys this year, Sinner is a great pick to do it.