Four Potential Landing Spots For Will Fuller
By Liam McKeone | Feb 25, 2021, 5:22 PM EST
Will Fuller will be hitting the open market for the first time in his career this offseason. The speed demon wideout will reportedly not be franchise-tagged by the Houston Texans (which makes sense, given ... everything going on over there) and he will have his pick of new teams to choose from.
There are two important things to remember when it comes to Fuller as a free agent: he will have to serve a one-game suspension due to PEDs to begin the season, and he has yet to play a full NFL season due to constant appearances on the injury report. He's only played 11 games in each of the last two seasons. He missed the final five last year because of his PED violation. As the saying goes, the best ability is availability, and Fuller does not exactly have that.
On the flip side, he's extremely fast and a certified deep threat in a league where teams cannot have enough of those. So while other franchises won't exactly be knocking down the door to sign him, he should have a couple of offers from organizations in need of that particular skillset. Before missing the end of the season, Fuller recorded 53 catches for 879 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020. Here are four teams that are likely landing spots for the wide receiver.
New England Patriots
The Patriots desperately need some improvement at receiver, no matter what quarterback ends up under center for the team next year. Fuller would provide that, although it's an admittedly low bar to clear. This could be a classic Patriots deal where Bill Belichick swoops in to acquire a talent for a low cost because certain factors are keeping other teams away. He'd bring a speed that New England simply does not have on the roster right now and wouldn't be very expensive. The Patriots don't have the Tom Brady factor going for them anymore in free agency, and Fuller is a bargain-bin receiver given his current situation that fills a need for the team. It makes sense.
Green Bay Packers
The Packers were reportedly close to acquiring Fuller at the trade deadline before pulling out because the Texans wanted a second-round pick. That ended up being a great call, obviously, but Green Bay could get its man for much cheaper a few months later. The Packers don't have a pure speed guy like Fuller on the roster and while the rumors of Aaron Rodgers' discontent proved to be a whole lot of nothing, adding weapons would certainly make him happy and give the offense that extra element. Green Bay made it to within one game of the Super Bowl without Fuller, so even if he gets hurt again the team won't miss him immensely. If he's healthy, watch out.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Why not? If Fuller's market is totally dry and he's willing to sign a one-year deal for barely about the veteran minimum, he may as well go to a team with a great quarterback and a chance to win a ring. Similar to the Packers above, the Bucs don't need Fuller by any stretch of the imagination. He might even struggle to get snaps. But Tom Brady likes to have all the weapons he can find at his disposal and the Bucs have shown no hesitation to load up at skill positions. Their money will be better spent elsewhere, but Fuller might not have many teams interested. Give Brady all the weapons.
New York Giants
The Giants need to give Daniel Jones as much help as humanly possible if they're committed to him being their franchise guy. Fuller would help. When he's on the field, he's a reliable target and unlike any other Giant receiver on the roster with how fast he is. The NFC East is open for the taking. New York knows that. Signing Fuller to a one or two-year agreement as a safety blanket for Jones is a good Plan B in case whatever Plan A they have in mind falls through.