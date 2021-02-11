Could Odell Beckham Jr. Finally Provide Tom Brady With the Enough Weapons in Tampa Bay?
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 11, 2021, 11:11 AM EST
Tom Brady recently finished his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was a mixed bag. On the one hand, Brady won his seventh Super Bowl. On the other, he only threw for 40 touchdown passes and 4,633 yards. Neither was a career high. So what can the Bucs do to make the 2021 season a more pleasurable experience for Brady? Well, they can start by acquiring Odell Beckham Jr. Here's Jeff Darlington on Get Up this morning.
So how do they do that? During the victory celebration yesterday general manager Jason Licht and coach Bruce Arians both expressed interest in getting the band back together next season to run it back and win another Super Bowl.
Among the players who the Bucs will have to re-sign to bring back their championship team is Chris Godwin. Now, the Bucs could let him go and try to fill his spot with OBJ, or they could perhaps negotiate a sign-and-trade involving Godwin and the Browns. But that's a half-measure.
The Bucs should re-sign Godwin and then trade for Odell Beckham Jr. Maybe they can throw some draft picks at the Browns or whatever they need to do. There is no reason the Bucs should waste another year of Tom Brady's unending prime by surrounding him with fewer than four Pro Bowl-level targets. If next year's Bucs team can't get Brady to surpass his career high of 50 touchdowns, what's the point? If he's not in a position to take down Peyton Manning's one record (55 touchdown passes in a season) then the Bucs are wasting Tom Brady's time.