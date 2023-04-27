Who Has the Most Picks in the 2023 NFL Draft?
The NFL Draft has been just seven rounds since 1994. Every team starts with that many picks every year, but they add or subtract their chances at drafting the next Tom Brady via trades, punishments or compensation. This year the Draft features two teams with a dozen picks and one team that will only make four.
Those numbers are subject to change.
The Houston Texans are in great position to improve their team immediately with the second and 12th picks in the first round thanks to a truly bad season and the Deshaun Watson trade. They also hold the 33rd pick as well as two early third rounders meaning they hold five of the first 73 picks. They also have one fourth, one fifth, three sixths and two sevenths.
The Las Vegas Raiders also have 12 picks. They own their own first rounder (#7) and second rounder (#38), two thirds, a fourth and three fifths. They also have two picks in the sixth and seventh.
Eight other teams have double-digit picks during the 2023 NFL Draft.
11 Picks: Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers
10 Picks: Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks
On the flip side, some teams won't be very busy unless they start working the phones. The Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets all have five picks.
The Miami Dolphins only have four picks. Miami has just their second, third, sixth and seventh rounders. The league took their first rounder away for some light Tom Brady-related tampering. They traded their fourth-rounder in the Tyreek Hill deal and their fifth-rounder as part of a trade for Jeff Wilson.