When Are the NFL Awards Announced? Full Schedule
By The Big Lead
It's been a spectacular NFL season as ratings have continued to soar, the league moves further away from some of the culture-war controversies, and the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are poised to deliver a capstone Super Bowl. As the two-week hoopla ramps up, the league smartly rolls out its regular season awards bit by bit to ensure that football-related debates are always raging. And that deserving players, coaches, and front-office personnel are rewarded for their work. Which is also important.
When Is the NFL MVP Announced?
The 2023 NFL MVP will be announced on February 8 during the NFL Honors ceremony in Las Vegas. Comedian and devoted Detroit Lions fan Keegan-Michael Key will host the soiree. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a heavy favorite to capture his second such prize.
What Are the NFL Honors?
An annual event honoring the best and brightest from across the NFL. This will be Key's third time hosting the awards. Previous hosts include Kelly Clarkson, Steve Harvey, Alec Baldwin, Seth Meyers, Rob Riggle and Conan O'Brien.
When Are the NFL Honors?
Thursday, Feb. 8 at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas. The primetime awards special that recognizes the NFL's best players, performances and plays from the 2023 season will air live at 9 p.m. ET on the CBS Television Network and NFL Network and stream on Paramount+ and NFL+.
What Awards Are Given Out at the NFL Honors?
In addition to the aforementioned Most Valuable Player Award, there are so many prizes and plaudits available, including:
- AP Most Valuable Player presented by Invisalign
- AP Coach of the Year presented by Verizon
- AP Assistant Coach of the Year
- AP Comeback Player of the Year
- AP Offensive Player of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface
- AP Defensive Player of the Year presented by TCL
- AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
- AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
- Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year powered by AWS
- Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide
- NFL Inspire Change Tribute
- Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
- FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year
- Salute to Service Award presented by USAA
- Bud Light Celebration of the Year
- Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
- Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award
- NFL Fan of the Year presented by Captain Morgan
- Sounds of the Season presented by Verizon
There you have it.