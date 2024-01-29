How to Watch the NFL Awards Show
By The Big Lead
On February 8 starting at 9 p.m. ET, the NFL Honors for the 2023 season will take place. It is an exciting evening for the players as many will be rewarded for their outstanding performances throughout the year. For fans, it serves as a great warm-up for the Super Bowl, with this year's Big Game scheduled for February 11.
Perhaps you have some monetary interests with the widespread legalization of sports gambling and want to watch some futures cash. Perhaps you simply love football so much that you'll watch an awards show just for the highlight packages. Either way, we're here to help you get the thing on your television.
Will Lamar Jackson win MVP to cap off an excellent season (admittedly marred by a horrible AFC Championship performance)? Is Damar Hamlin the shoe-in we all assume he is for Comeback Player of the Year? Who's going to emerge victorious in a very crowded field for Coach of the Year? We can't wait to find out.
How to Watch NFL Awards Show
This year's NFL awards show will be broadcast on CBS and NFL Network, as well as Paramount+. Most basic cable packages include CBS; if you have cable with a sports-specific package, then it is likely you can view the NFL Network broadcast as well. The only streaming option is Paramount+, which you can log into with your cable subscription if you have CBS. Otherwise, you have to sign up for the streaming services, which at the time of writing offers a one-week free trial.
Those are your options. Otherwise you can "watch" on social media as everybody else gives their live reactions to each award reveal.
Enjoy the show!