A Western Kentucky Player Appeared to Suffer a Brutal Non-Contact Leg Injury Celebrating a Tackle
Western Kentucky held on to beat Louisiana Tech, 35-28, on Thursday night on ESPN. Because it was on ESPN we know that a player shared a hit of oxygen with a fan and that linebacker Bryson Washington suffered what looked like a pretty bad non-contact leg injury while celebrating a tackle in the first half. Washington jumped up in the air and came down on both feet and his right leg buckled right around the knee.
This looked pretty bad, but there don't appear to be any updates on what happened to him. He left the game with three tackles, including two solo tackles and a tackle for a loss. Washington, a senior in his sixth season with the Hilltoppers, was coming off a game where he was named the C-USA Defensive Player of the Week after he had seven tackles, two passes defensed and a one-handed interception in WKU's 31-10 win over Middle Tennessee.
Hopefully, this injury looks worse than it actually was. There haven't been any updates that we could find.. anywhere. So if you know exactly what the diagnosis was for Washington's leg, please reach out so we can update our story.