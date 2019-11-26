The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Week 13 NFL Power Rankings

By Liam McKeone | Nov 26 2019

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after Raheem Mostert #31 ran in for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Your weekly power rankings for Week 13 of the NFL season.

32. Cincinnati Bengals (0-11)

CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 24: Ryan Finley #5 of the Cincinnati Bengals is sacked by Mark Barron #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the game at Paul Brown Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
The Bengals have all but locked up the first overall pick in the NFL draft, which is overall a good thing, but the 2019 on-field product is ugly.

31. Washington Redskins (2-9)

LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 24: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Redskins celebrates after running for a first down against the Detroit Lions during the second half at FedExField on November 24, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Dwayne Haskins got his first win and a selfie, but it came against the plummeting Detroit Lions, so enthusiasm is tempered when it comes to the power rankings.

30. Miami Dolphins (2-9)

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 24: Mike Gesicki #88 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
The Dolphins are no longer the consensus worst team in the NFL, but they still ain't good after getting smacked by Cleveland.

29. Detroit Lions (3-7-1)

LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions looks on before the game against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on November 24, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Detroit gave Haskins his first win despite the fact that he threw for less than 200 yards and no touchdowns. Matt Patricia won't tell anyone who's calling the defense. The sky is falling for the Lions, like clockwork.

28. Atlanta Falcons (3-8)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 24: Calvin Ridley #18 of the Atlanta Falcons fails to pull in this reception for a touchdown against Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
The Falcons' little resurgence came to a crashing halt as they were dominated by a below-average Bucs team. Change should be coming, and soon.

27. Denver Broncos (3-8)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24: Colby Wadman #6 of the Denver Broncos reacts after a punt during the fourth quarter of an NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on November 24, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo Bills defeated the Denver Broncos 20-3. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Denver couldn't carry over their quality play from a near-upset in Minnesota last week, and it's hard to feel excited about any part of this roster.

26. New York Giants (3-8)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 24: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants looks to pass during a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 24, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Giants 19-14. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
The Giants had their moments against a tough defense but ultimately lost, which seems like the best-case scenario at this point.

25. Arizona Cardinals (3-7-1)

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game at Levi's Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
A bye week for Arizona, and both of their performances against San Fran look all the more impressive after the Niners' dominant showing on national television this week.

24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 24: Jameis Winston #3 and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers converse in the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Jameis Winston continues to confuse the hell out of everybody, and isn't making the Bucs' impending decision any easier. Chris Godwin is a certified stud, however.

23. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7)

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 24: Nick Foles #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs the ball and is tackled from behind by Harold Landry III #58 of the Tennessee Titans in the second half at Nissan Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Jaguars 42-20. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Nick Foles doesn't look like an $80 million man and the defense, for the second consecutive year, seems incapable of tackling Derrick Henry. This season is lost, and once again raises questions about this version of the Jaguars.

22. New York Jets (4-7)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 24: Quarterback Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets calls a play during the first half of the game against the Oakland Raiders at MetLife Stadium on November 24, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
It hasn't come against top-tier competition, but this is the second week in a row the Jets offense has not only looked competent, but lethal. Makes you wonder what this season might've looked like if not for mononucleosis.

21. Los Angeles Chargers (4-7)

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Rayshawn Jenkins #23 of the Los Angeles Chargers (center), is pumped after Jenkins intercepted a Patrick Mahomes pass late in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Monday, November 18, 2019, in Mexico City. The Chiefs defeated the Chargers 24-17. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
A bye week will help LA get healthy, but the problems with this team run deeper than that.

20. Cleveland Browns (5-6)

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 24: Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland defeated Miami 41-24. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Baker Mayfield has quietly had a good few games, and the Browns are still in the playoff hunt even after their stumbles to start the year.

19. Chicago Bears (4-7)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 24: Allen Robinson #12 of the Chicago Bears runs for yards during a game against the New York Giants at Soldier Field on November 24, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Giants 19-14. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Mitch Trubisky and the offense looked fine, but the Giants have such a porous defense that makes it hard to put much stock into this performance.

18. Carolina Panthers (5-6)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 24: Joey Slye #4 of the Carolina Panthers reacts after missing a field goal during a NFL game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on November 24, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Carolina blew their chance to steal one against New Orleans at the Superdome. Tough to see them squeaking into the last Wild Card spot at this point.

17. Oakland Raiders (6-5)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 24: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders makes a pass during the second half of their game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 24, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
It's not a big surprise the Jets toasted the Raiders' defense, considering how many injuries Oakland has on that side of the ball. It is a surprise that they were dominated by New York's equally-as-injured defense. This particular Cinderella story may be over before it began.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5)

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 24: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers is seen during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Mason Rudolph is definitely not going to lead this offense to wins, but I'm not sure Devlin Hodges is, either. The defense remains a bright spot after another big day, even if it comes against a hapless Bengals offense.

15. Tennessee Titans (6-5)

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 24: Ryan Tannehill #17 celebrates after scoring a touchdown with MyCole Pruitt #85 of the Tennessee Titans in the second half of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Jaguars 42-20. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
The Ryan Tannehill revival is as real as Clearwater. The Titans stomped the Jags to stay in the playoff race as their offense continues to be surprisingly successful.

14. Philadelphia Eagles (5-6)

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 24: Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles salutes teammate after a sack Rodney McLeod #23 during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 24, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Seahawks defeated the Eagles 17-9. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)
This offense is really bad, no matter how much of the blame you want to assign to the receivers vs. Carson Wentz. The defense was good enough to keep them in the game against Seattle, but the outlook seems bleak.

13. Los Angeles Rams (6-5)

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on from the sidelines duirng the fourth quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Hard to pin down what went wrong in 2019, but the Rams look like an average football team, and as such were summarily dispatched by the hottest team in the NFL.

12. Indianapolis Colts (6-5)

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 21: Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Indianapolis Colts is tackled from behind by Carlos Watkins #91 of the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 21, 2019 in Houston, Texas. The Texans defeated the Colts 20-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
A tough loss to Houston on Thursday night likely spells the end of Indianapolis' hopes for an AFC South title, but if they can get healthy in time, they remain a strong threat for the fifth or sixth seed.

11. Dallas Cowboys (6-5)

FOXBOROUGH, MA - NOVEMBER 24: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts during a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Jason Garrett's playcalling cost the Cowboys a potential big win and more room atop the NFC East. Dallas has yet to show they can hang with elite competition, questionable tripping calls aside.

10. Houston Texans (7-4)

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 21: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Houston Texans celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on November 21, 2019 in Houston, Texas. The Texans defeated the Colts 20-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
When the Texans' receiving corps is feeling it, they're very hard to stop, as the Colts found out. This is a flawed team with the offensive firepower to hang with just about anyone.

9. Green Bay Packers (8-3)

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Aaron Rodgers is probably already getting ready to tell everyone to R-E-L-A-X, but this isn't the first time the offense has completely folded in a loss this season. Rodgers may not play that poorly again, but there are some reasons for concern here.

8. Buffalo Bills (8-3)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24: John Brown #15 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at New Era Field on November 24, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo Bills defeated the Denver Broncos 20-3. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
The quality of competition remains low, but Buffalo has the pieces to compete with most teams in the NFL as Josh Allen continues to progress as a passer.

7. Kansas City Chiefs (7-4)

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Byron Pringle #13 of the Kansas City Chiefs (center), Tyreek Hill #10 (right), Damien Williams #26, and Reggie Ragland #59 (left), enter field before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, November 18, 2019, in Mexico City. The Chiefs defeated the Chargers 24-17. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
It might be too late to make up ground for a first-round bye, but with the Raiders' loss, the AFC West won't be in question.

6. Minnesota Vikings (8-3)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 17: Jayron Kearse #27 of the Minnesota Vikings on the field before the game against the Denver Broncos at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
A bye granted the Vikings the greatest of victories: a Packers loss. A big Monday night matchup with Seattle looms this week to keep pace with Green Bay.

5. Seattle Seahawks (9-2)

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 24: Shaquill Griffin #26 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates after the Eagles are unable to get the first down at Lincoln Financial Field on November 24, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.The Seattle Seahawks defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 17-9. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Russell Wilson did Russell Wilson things and the defense stifled the Eagles on their home turf.

4. New Orleans Saints (9-2)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 24: Wil Lutz #3 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates celebrates after kicking a field goal to win the game during a NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on November 24, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
The Saints are too talented to let the Panthers hang in there for that long, but injuries along the offensive line may be the biggest story of their victory.

3. New England Patriots (10-1)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 24: N'Keal Harry #15 of the New England Patriots celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys in the game at Gillette Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
In what has become the norm this season, the Patriots won ugly, but they won. Their offensive line remains a big concern, though.

2. San Francisco 49ers (10-1)

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Tight end George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers carries the ball after making a catch as cornerback Jaire Alexander #23 of the Green Bay Packers defends during the first half of the game at Levi's Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
The Niners defense came to play and pantsed Rodgers in ways that few defenses have done before. The offense looks dangerous with George Kittle back in the fold. This is a complete team, and we'll have a good idea of what they're made of after a gauntlet stretch that includes visits to Seattle, New Orleans, and Baltimore.

1. Baltimore Ravens (9-2)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 25: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens scrambles against the defense of the Los Angeles Rams during the game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
As impressive as San Fran was, Lamar Jackson is currently the best player in football. The Ravens dismantled the Rams with very little trouble and continue to play a level above everybody else in the NFL.