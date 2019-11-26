Week 13 NFL Power Rankings By Liam McKeone | Nov 26 2019 Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Your weekly power rankings for Week 13 of the NFL season.

32. Cincinnati Bengals (0-11)

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals | Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Bengals have all but locked up the first overall pick in the NFL draft, which is overall a good thing, but the 2019 on-field product is ugly.

31. Washington Redskins (2-9)

Detroit Lions v Washington Redskins | Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Dwayne Haskins got his first win and a selfie, but it came against the plummeting Detroit Lions, so enthusiasm is tempered when it comes to the power rankings.

30. Miami Dolphins (2-9)

Miami Dolphins v Cleveland Browns | Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The Dolphins are no longer the consensus worst team in the NFL, but they still ain't good after getting smacked by Cleveland.

29. Detroit Lions (3-7-1)

Detroit Lions v Washington Redskins | Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Detroit gave Haskins his first win despite the fact that he threw for less than 200 yards and no touchdowns. Matt Patricia won't tell anyone who's calling the defense. The sky is falling for the Lions, like clockwork.

28. Atlanta Falcons (3-8)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Falcons' little resurgence came to a crashing halt as they were dominated by a below-average Bucs team. Change should be coming, and soon.

27. Denver Broncos (3-8)

Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills | Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Denver couldn't carry over their quality play from a near-upset in Minnesota last week, and it's hard to feel excited about any part of this roster.

26. New York Giants (3-8)

New York Giants v Chicago Bears | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Giants had their moments against a tough defense but ultimately lost, which seems like the best-case scenario at this point.

25. Arizona Cardinals (3-7-1)

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers | Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

A bye week for Arizona, and both of their performances against San Fran look all the more impressive after the Niners' dominant showing on national television this week.

24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Jameis Winston continues to confuse the hell out of everybody, and isn't making the Bucs' impending decision any easier. Chris Godwin is a certified stud, however.

23. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7)

Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans | Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Nick Foles doesn't look like an $80 million man and the defense, for the second consecutive year, seems incapable of tackling Derrick Henry. This season is lost, and once again raises questions about this version of the Jaguars.

22. New York Jets (4-7)

Oakland Raiders v New York Jets | Sarah Stier/Getty Images

It hasn't come against top-tier competition, but this is the second week in a row the Jets offense has not only looked competent, but lethal. Makes you wonder what this season might've looked like if not for mononucleosis.

21. Los Angeles Chargers (4-7)

Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers | Alika Jenner/Getty Images

A bye week will help LA get healthy, but the problems with this team run deeper than that.

20. Cleveland Browns (5-6)

Miami Dolphins v Cleveland Browns | Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield has quietly had a good few games, and the Browns are still in the playoff hunt even after their stumbles to start the year.

19. Chicago Bears (4-7)

New York Giants v Chicago Bears | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Mitch Trubisky and the offense looked fine, but the Giants have such a porous defense that makes it hard to put much stock into this performance.

18. Carolina Panthers (5-6)

Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints | Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Carolina blew their chance to steal one against New Orleans at the Superdome. Tough to see them squeaking into the last Wild Card spot at this point.

17. Oakland Raiders (6-5)

Oakland Raiders v New York Jets | Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

It's not a big surprise the Jets toasted the Raiders' defense, considering how many injuries Oakland has on that side of the ball. It is a surprise that they were dominated by New York's equally-as-injured defense. This particular Cinderella story may be over before it began.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5)

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals | Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Mason Rudolph is definitely not going to lead this offense to wins, but I'm not sure Devlin Hodges is, either. The defense remains a bright spot after another big day, even if it comes against a hapless Bengals offense.

15. Tennessee Titans (6-5)

Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans | Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Ryan Tannehill revival is as real as Clearwater. The Titans stomped the Jags to stay in the playoff race as their offense continues to be surprisingly successful.

14. Philadelphia Eagles (5-6)

Seattle Seahawks v Philadelphia Eagles | Corey Perrine/Getty Images

This offense is really bad, no matter how much of the blame you want to assign to the receivers vs. Carson Wentz. The defense was good enough to keep them in the game against Seattle, but the outlook seems bleak.

13. Los Angeles Rams (6-5)

Baltimore Ravens v Los Angeles Rams | Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Hard to pin down what went wrong in 2019, but the Rams look like an average football team, and as such were summarily dispatched by the hottest team in the NFL.

12. Indianapolis Colts (6-5)

Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans | Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

A tough loss to Houston on Thursday night likely spells the end of Indianapolis' hopes for an AFC South title, but if they can get healthy in time, they remain a strong threat for the fifth or sixth seed.

11. Dallas Cowboys (6-5)

Dallas Cowboys v New England Patriots | Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Jason Garrett's playcalling cost the Cowboys a potential big win and more room atop the NFC East. Dallas has yet to show they can hang with elite competition, questionable tripping calls aside.

10. Houston Texans (7-4)

Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans | Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

When the Texans' receiving corps is feeling it, they're very hard to stop, as the Colts found out. This is a flawed team with the offensive firepower to hang with just about anyone.

9. Green Bay Packers (8-3)

Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers | Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers is probably already getting ready to tell everyone to R-E-L-A-X, but this isn't the first time the offense has completely folded in a loss this season. Rodgers may not play that poorly again, but there are some reasons for concern here.

8. Buffalo Bills (8-3)

Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills | Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

The quality of competition remains low, but Buffalo has the pieces to compete with most teams in the NFL as Josh Allen continues to progress as a passer.

7. Kansas City Chiefs (7-4)

Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers | Alika Jenner/Getty Images

It might be too late to make up ground for a first-round bye, but with the Raiders' loss, the AFC West won't be in question.

6. Minnesota Vikings (8-3)

Denver Broncos v Minnesota Vikings | Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

A bye granted the Vikings the greatest of victories: a Packers loss. A big Monday night matchup with Seattle looms this week to keep pace with Green Bay.

5. Seattle Seahawks (9-2)

Seattle Seahawks v Philadelphia Eagles | Elsa/Getty Images

Russell Wilson did Russell Wilson things and the defense stifled the Eagles on their home turf.

4. New Orleans Saints (9-2)

Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints | Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Saints are too talented to let the Panthers hang in there for that long, but injuries along the offensive line may be the biggest story of their victory.

3. New England Patriots (10-1)

Dallas Cowboys v New England Patriots | Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

In what has become the norm this season, the Patriots won ugly, but they won. Their offensive line remains a big concern, though.

2. San Francisco 49ers (10-1)

Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers | Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Niners defense came to play and pantsed Rodgers in ways that few defenses have done before. The offense looks dangerous with George Kittle back in the fold. This is a complete team, and we'll have a good idea of what they're made of after a gauntlet stretch that includes visits to Seattle, New Orleans, and Baltimore.

1. Baltimore Ravens (9-2)

Baltimore Ravens v Los Angeles Rams | Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

As impressive as San Fran was, Lamar Jackson is currently the best player in football. The Ravens dismantled the Rams with very little trouble and continue to play a level above everybody else in the NFL.