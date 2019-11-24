VIDEO: Dwayne Haskins Took a Selfie With a Fan As Redskins Took Final Kneel-Down By Liam McKeone | Nov 24 2019

Dwayne Haskins didn't have a particularly good game against the flailing Detroit Lions, throwing for only 154 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. He did step up when it counted most, though, and led his team down the field for a game-winning field goal to earn his first professional victory as a starter.

He was so ecstatic about this that he took selfies with the fans... while the game was still going on. Case Keenum took the field for Washington's final kneel-down, and Haskins had a photoshoot:

Dwayne Haskins takes a selfie with fans while Case Keenum has to do the victory formation pic.twitter.com/Y76AL2cquF — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) November 24, 2019

Seems like he's having the time of his life. Good for him. It's been real easy to pick on the Redskins and Haskins this year, but the young man earned this win, even if it wasn't pretty.