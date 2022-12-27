We May Have Seen Jeff Saturday's Final Primetime Game
The Los Angeles Chargers beat the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night, 20-3. Nick Foles started at quarterback for the Colts, seeing action for the first time since in exactly a year and just his second game since November 2020. He completed 17 of 29 throws for 143 yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions. The Colts managed just 10 first downs, 173 total yards of offense and failed to convert a single third down.
With the loss the Colts drop to 4-10-1 on the season. For those of you wondering, that means they are just 1-5 since Jeff Saturday took over as head coach. They've lost five straight since beating the then 2-6, now 6-9 Las Vegas Raiders in Saturday's debut. That means the Colts have to win their final two games of the season for Saturday to equal the win total of Frank Reich, who was 3-5-1 when he was fired.
No matter what happens in these final two meaningless games, the one thing we can be reasonably sure of is that Jeff Saturday will never coach another nationally televised NFL game. I won't say professional sports in general because it's too early to rule out a future XFL gig and you never know when he might have a few drinks with someone who ends up being a professional pickleball franchise looking for a coach.
So the important thing is to savor his final games. We may never see a football coach so unqualified. Which is weird considering the reaction that some media members had after the Colts beat the Raiders. There have been fewer clips of Saturday circulating since he started losing, which is strange because this was so obviously bad. Five straight losses. Three in nationally televised games. The Colts lost one game by FIVE TOUCHDOWNS and then blew the biggest lead in NFL history a week later.
This was an abject disaster and it's hard to think this isn't exactly what the Colts actually wanted, except Jim Irsay acted like this was a move intended to be successful. From the hilarious introductory press conference to the victory lap that followed the only actual victory.
Saturday has certainly been trying to win. He certainly hasn't taken a look at second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger, which Joe Buck and Troy Aikman mentioned during the Monday Night Football loss. Instead he tried to win with Matt Ryan and Nick Foles. Perhaps this was Irsay's plan all along. Just lose, baby!!