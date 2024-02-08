The Big Lead

Waste Management Phoenix Open Payout Distribution

By Ryan Phillips

WM Phoenix Open - Final Round
WM Phoenix Open - Final Round / Maddie Meyer/GettyImages
The Waste Management Phoenix Open is this week and it's one of the more memorable stops the PGA Tour makes all season. Unlike in 2023 though, the tournament is not one of the PGA's designated "elevated" or "signature" events, so the prize money will look completely different. Here's a look at the total prize money for the tournament and the payout distribution for the golfers who end up in the money.

When Scottie Scheffler defended his title at the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, he took home $3.6 million from a $20 million purse. The winner will not be so lucky this year. The total purse for the event is $8.8 million and the winner will take home $1.584 million. Still not bad for a weekend's work.

A total of 90 players will receive prize money from the event. What follows are the payouts for the top 50.

1. $1,584,00

2. $959,200

3. $607,200

4. $431,200

5. $360,800

6. $319,000

7. $297,000

8. $275,000

9. $257,400

10. $239,800

11. $222,200

12. $204,600

13. $187,000

14. $169,400

15. $160,600

16. $151,800

17. $143,000

18. $134,200

19. $125,400

20. $116,600

21. $107,800

22. $99,000

23. $91,960

24. $84,920

25. $77,880

26. $70,840

27. $68,200

28. $65,560

29. $62,920

30. $60,280

31. $57,640

32. $55,000

33. $52,360

34. $50,160

35. $47,960

36. $45,760

37. $43,560

38. $41,800

39. $40,040

40. $38,280

41. $35,520

42. $34,760

43. $33,000

44. $31,240

45. $29,480

46. $27,720

47. $25,960

48. $24,552

49. $23,320

50. $22,616

The event is always a great time and there are still tickets available.

