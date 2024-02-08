Waste Management Phoenix Open Payout Distribution
The Waste Management Phoenix Open is this week and it's one of the more memorable stops the PGA Tour makes all season. Unlike in 2023 though, the tournament is not one of the PGA's designated "elevated" or "signature" events, so the prize money will look completely different. Here's a look at the total prize money for the tournament and the payout distribution for the golfers who end up in the money.
When Scottie Scheffler defended his title at the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, he took home $3.6 million from a $20 million purse. The winner will not be so lucky this year. The total purse for the event is $8.8 million and the winner will take home $1.584 million. Still not bad for a weekend's work.
A total of 90 players will receive prize money from the event. What follows are the payouts for the top 50.
1. $1,584,00
2. $959,200
3. $607,200
4. $431,200
5. $360,800
6. $319,000
7. $297,000
8. $275,000
9. $257,400
10. $239,800
11. $222,200
12. $204,600
13. $187,000
14. $169,400
15. $160,600
16. $151,800
17. $143,000
18. $134,200
19. $125,400
20. $116,600
21. $107,800
22. $99,000
23. $91,960
24. $84,920
25. $77,880
26. $70,840
27. $68,200
28. $65,560
29. $62,920
30. $60,280
31. $57,640
32. $55,000
33. $52,360
34. $50,160
35. $47,960
36. $45,760
37. $43,560
38. $41,800
39. $40,040
40. $38,280
41. $35,520
42. $34,760
43. $33,000
44. $31,240
45. $29,480
46. $27,720
47. $25,960
48. $24,552
49. $23,320
50. $22,616
The event is always a great time and there are still tickets available.