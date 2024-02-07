Waste Management Phoenix Open Ticket Prices: How Much Does It Cost To Get In?
The Waste Management Phoenix Open, often referred to as the "People's Open," is taking place at TPC Scottsdale from Thursday, February 8 through Sunday, February 11. It's one of the PGA Tour's most entertaining events, and if you're looking for tickets, you can still find them. Though they won't be cheap.
General admission tickets for Wednesday's Pro-Am, Thursday's first round and Sunday's final round, all go for $50, but will be bumped up to $75 during tournament week. Tickets to Friday's second round and Saturday's third round retail for $75 but are bumped up to $100 during tournament week.
As of now, there are plenty of general admission tickets available on the secondary market. Tickets for Thursday are going for as low as $52, while tickets for Friday are listed for around $160. Saturday's tickets are the most pricey, starting around $165. Tickets for Sunday's final round can be found for $60.
Those are just the general admission prices though. For a prime location in the Skybox on Hole 16 on Saturday you'll be paying more than $1,200 each. That includes access to a private box, a lunch buffet and an open bar. Which actually doesn't sound like a bad deal.
The WM Phoenix Open does have plenty of available tickets that are reasonably priced. Given the tournament's reputation for being one of the best events on the PGA Tour's calendar, it might be worth it to check out the action if you're in the area.