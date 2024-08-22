Viral American Gymnast Headed to "Dancing With the Stars"
By Evan Bleier
As viral phenoms like "Hawk Tuah Girl" Haliey Welch have already done, Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik is hoping to stretch his five minutes of fame into 10 or perhaps even an hour.
But instead of starting a podcast or launching a line of non-FDA-approved energy drinks, the 25-year-old Massachusetts native is going old-school and will be joining the cast of the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars.
Better known to the internet as “Pommel Horse Guy,” Nedoroscik, who captured one bronze medal as part of Team USA and another for his individual performance in his signature event, is the first male gymnast to compete on the show. “I want to bring some of that gymnastics, maybe a backflip or handstand,” Nedoroscik said. “I want to have fun with it.”
Some of that fun may come from what Nedoroscik decides to do with his trademark glasses while he dances. “I might have fun with it. I’m scared they’ll fly off, that’s the thing,” he said. “Maybe we could do a gadget, keep them on? Maybe a new pair of glasses, match the theme?”
In a related story, another Olympian who went viral for their performance in Paris is making moves to attempt to stay in the spotlight a bit longer.
Australian breakdancer Raygun, who has been lauded as well as lampooned for failing to score a single point during three opening-round dance-offs in Paris, has inked a deal with influencer marketing agency Born Bred Talent and has been linked with several reality TV shows that air in her home country.
If none of them work out, perhaps the 36-year-old will consider bringing her act into the northern hemisphere and join Nedoroscik on Dancing with the Stars.
The rest of the cast of the 33rd season of DWTS will be announced on September 4 and the show is set to premiere on September 17 on ABC and Disney+, with episodes streaming on Hulu the following day.