Roundup: Vin Scully's Mansion; Jason Sudeikis' Nanny; Deion Sanders' '60 Minutes' Interview
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde facing accusations from their former nanny ... Ezra Miller pleads not guilty ... Trump hotels charged the Secret Service a lot ... kamikaze drones hitting Ukraine ... DOJ seeking six months in jail for Steve Bannon ... Kanye West is buying Parler ... every Guns N' Roses music video ranked ... Texas house haunted by sexual ghosts ... the student loan forgiveness application is now open ... George Floyd's family considering a lawsuit against Kanye ... BTS has to serve in the military ... and now we have blue blobs hovering in the Earth's atmosophere ... monkeypox cases falling US ...
Charles Barkley - and the rest of the Inside the NBA crew - have signed new deals. Barkley's could be worth nearly $200 million over the next 10 years. [New York Post]
And just like that.. he's gone. Robbie Anderson traded to the Cardinals the day after he was kicked off the Panthers sideline. [NFL]
James Bouknight was arrested for DUI. [TMZ]
Candace Parker says Draymond Green - Jordan Poole-type confrontations happen all the time in the WNBA. [Insider]
Vin Scully's mansion listed for $15 million. [LA Times]
Joel Embiid is quite a bit taller than Jill Biden. [Twitter]
Herschel Walker just saying stuff.
Deion Sanders' 60 Minutes interview.
An architect breaks down baseball stadiums.
There's A Christmas Story sequel coming in a couple weeks.
Carrie Underwood covered 'Welcome to the Jungle' at the first show of her latest tour.