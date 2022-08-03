Roundup: RIP Vin Scully; Dane Cook Engaged; Kansas Votes to Preserve Abortion Rights
Dane Cook and and longtime girlfriend Kelsi Taylor engaged ... Selena Gomez is working on a Working Girl reboot ... Martin Shkreli is using Google Docs to find women ... Bob Costas: LIV Golf’s $800 million offer for Tiger Woods confirms Saudi sportswashing efforts ... Joe Biden health update ... $190 million stolen from a crypto firm ... Bryson DeChambeau's LIV pizza analogy ... Naomi Judd left her daughters out of her will ... Warner Bros. just scrapped a $90 million Batgirl movie ... Nancy Pelosi went to Taiwan ... Senate suddenly able to pass burn pitt legislation ... Alex Jones scolded by the judge in his trial ... a man started a wildfire trying to burn a spider ...
Vin Scully died at 94 on Tuesday [ESPN]
Kevin Durant is going to sit down with Joe Tsai [New York Post]
Yesterday was Yeezy Day and Kanye was mad because it was done without his approval. [Complex]
The Denver Broncos have already lost two players for the season [CBS Sports]
Oscar Piastri is not going to race for Alpine in F1 [ESPN]
Kansas voted against an anti-abortion constitutional amendment and it wasn't close [Axios]
Winners and losers of the MLB trade deadline [The Big Lead]
More awesome stuff from the James Webb telescope [NASA]
Michael Kay on the Joey Gallo era in New York.
Herschel Walker...
Ever wonder how much water can fit in a Stretch Armstrong?
Green Day -- "Geek Stink Breath"