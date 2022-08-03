Bryson DeChambeau Compared LIV Golf to a Pizza Shop That Pays the Customers on Tucker Carlson
The FOX-ification of the LIV Tour continued on Tuesday night as Tucker Carlson ran an interview with Bryson DeChambeau which was recorded at Donald Trump's Bedminster over the weekend. Bryson seemed optimistic about the PGA working things out with the LIV players eventually and broke out a a pizza shop analogy that doesn't really show a great understanding of the pizza industry.
"It's so weird, because it's like -- let's use this as a reference. I heard this earlier this week. You have a pizza shop that's been in existence for 50 years. And all the customers go to it and it's a great product. All of a sudden, a new pizza shop opens up, right?And they start paying the customers to come eat at their place, and that pizza is potentially a little bit better of a pizza, right? And then, all of a sudden, that original pizza house goes, if you go over there, we're banning you from ever coming back to our pizza shop. What's wrong with that economic model?"
Honestly, a pizza shop that pays the customers sounds awesome... and I think I've figured out an issue with that economic model. No one is paying for the pizza!
The question that Bryson and the other LIV golfers have to answer is how do you make fans watch them eat these new pizzas? Fans have cared about who eats the Masters pizza for nearly a hundred years. The US Open pizza has been around since 1895. Who wants to watch four people eat a pizza no one has ever heard of? Eventually, that pizza place is going to stop paying the customers if people aren't watching them eat.