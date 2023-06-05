Viktor Hovland Is Celebrating His Big Win By Carrying Someone Else's Clubs
By Kyle Koster
At this point, disliking Viktor Hovland is unimaginable unless you bet against him and he cost you money. He's steadily risen through the PGA Tour step by step, getting perilously close to winning a major and being a major factor on weekends as reliably as anyone not named Scottie Scheffler. Yesterday at the Memorial Tournament he authored a come-from-behind victory that began on the back nine and concluded on the first playoff hole against sweet-shooting Denny McCarthy.
And every time he does something good we all get to enjoy the Norwegian call of his exploits because they always go super hard. Yesterday's reaction to his clutch putt to secure victory was no exception.
Everyone has been saying that once Hovland figured out his short game there would be no stopping him and he is coming very close to figuring it out. His emergence as a young superstar who is profoundly likable portends great things for the Tour. It may be obvious to say but having a main character who is an absolute golf sicko is a great recipe.
So it was no surprise to see him back out on a course about 12 hours after the biggest win of his pro career, caddying for his former Oklahoma State teammate Zach Bauchou at a U.S. Open Final Qualifying event in Columbus.
This feels like the perfect microcosm for Hovland. On top of the golf world but perfectly humble enough to get back out there and help someone else achieve glory. Willing to hang in there for 36 holes on golf's longest day after a draining weekend.
Great guy to root for.