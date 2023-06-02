Denny McCarthy's Jumper Is Wet
By Kyle Koster
Okay, so on paper it doesn't seem like watching six PGA Tour professionals having a three-point shooting contest would be super compelling. But there's something really intriguing about seeing these dudes out of their element, doing something else athletic, to see what translates. And the fashion is super tasteful.
The PGA Tour released footage of Sahith Theegala, Harris English, Denny McCarthy, Russell Henley, Trey Mullinax and Mark Hubbard shooting hoops at Ohio State's basketball facility and there's simply a lot to process. From Henley embodying Luke Kennard to Mullinax looking like Max Strus last night to Theegala's unconventional release, it's all delightful.
Most impressive, obviously, is McCarthy. He's the guy at the pickup run that you can just tell makes the right decision every time. And if you leave him to help on a driver, there's a 55 percent chance he'll make you regret it. Respect.
Someone with more access needs to release a definitive list of PGA Tour hooper rankings because now that the question's entered my mind, I can't think of anything else.