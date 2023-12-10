Justin Jefferson Hurt After Taking Big Hit Going Across the Middle
By Liam McKeone
Justin Jefferson has missed two months of football with a bum hamstring but returned today as the Minnesota Vikings embark upon the stretch run of their season, hoping to qualify for the playoffs despite losing Kirk Cousins halfway through the year. Jefferson was supposed to be a big part of that effort. But he got after less than one half of football in his return.
After trading punts with the Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota's offense gained some momentum because Joshua Dobbs finally starting to go to his All-World wideout. Dobbs found Jefferson for a 12-yard gain on first down before finding him again on a third down a few plays later for 15 yards. On the latter catch, Jefferson got drilled in the lower back as he went across the middle.
As noted by the tweet Jefferson headed off the field and into the tent. Then he went to the locker room.
Absolutely brutal break. It wasn't a great ball by Dobbs but we've seen Jefferson absorb those types of hits before and pop right back up. This time he couldn't and just like that the Vikings are without their superstar once more.
A few minutes later the team announced Jefferson has a back injury and is questionable to return.
A terrible blow for Jefferson and his team.