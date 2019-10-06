VIDEO: Eagles Fans Brawl with Jets Fan in the Stands By Ryan Phillips | Oct 06 2019 Corey Perrine/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles fans weren't exactly welcoming to their counterparts from the New York Jets on Sunday. Eagles fans are always feisty in the stands and they lived up to that billing in Week 5.

Check out this fight between a lone Jets fan and an Eagles fan who wisely took the high ground:

Giving someone from Philly the high ground, bad idea pic.twitter.com/YqnRbXvvUF — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 6, 2019

I'll say this, that Jets fan put up far more of a fight than his team did. The Eagles trounced the toothless Jets 31-6.

The Jets are straight awful and head coach Adam Gase may lose his job in Year 1 because of it. It's not shocking this Jets fan was was looking to let off a little steam.