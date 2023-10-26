Victor Wembanyama's Sister Wore a Cowboy Hat to His NBA Debut
Victor Wembanyama made his NBA debut on Wednesday night as the Dallas Mavericks beat the San Antonio Spurs, 126-119. At least two of Wemby's very tall family members were in attendance as ESPN showed his father and sister a couple times during the broadcast.
We have no choice but to feel bad for any fans who bought tickets and ended up behind the 6-foot-5 Felix Wembanyama and 6-foot-1 Eve Wembanyama. Especially since Eve Wembanyama was wearing a regionally appropriate cowboy hat. Yee haw.
Luckily for those ticket holders Wemby was in foul trouble and limited to just 23 minutes in his debut so there weren't that many reasons to stand up and cheer. However, the Spurs rookie was 6-of-9 from the field and hit 3-of-5 three-pointers (plus he had another wiped out by an illegal screen). He also had five rebounds, two assists, two steals and blocked a Kyrie Irving jumper. He didn't force anything and the Spurs didn't really run anything for him most of the game and he still ended up with 15 points and the Spurs were in the game in the final minutes.
That's plenty to get excited about-- if you don't have seats behind the Wembanyamas.