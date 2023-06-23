Victor Wembanyama's 6-Foot-1 Sister Eve Also Plays Basketball and His Little Brother Is 6-foot-7
Wemby's brother and sister are also tall, not that you can tell when they stood next to him at the NBA Draft.
Victor Wembanyama was the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, just as everyone predicted. When Wembanyama was selected, he was congratulated by a number of other tall people who did not seem that tall because he's somewhere between 7-foot-3 and 7-foot-5. Two of those people were his little brother Oscar and his older sister Eve. The NBA version of The Other Two joined Wemby for his emotional interview with Monica McNutt.
Eve Wembanyama, who is listed at 6-foot-1, plays for Monaco in France. She also represents France in FIBA 3-on-3 basketball.
In her most recent game for Monaco, back in April, she had 17 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Eve Wembanyama is 21 years old and can obviously play, so hopefully someone asks Wemby how tall he had to get before he could beat his sister.
Meanwhile, Oscar, just 16-years old, is currently listed at 6-foot-7. Who knows how tall or good he'll be by the time he's draft eligible. He could end up being the next Marc Gasol, who moved to America when Pau got drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies. You have to think there are some San Antonio area high schools hoping that's the case.