Victor Wembanyama's Security Team Apparently Slapped Britney Spears
By Liam McKeone
International sensation and San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama will be seen on an NBA court for the first time on Friday in Las Vegas as he suits up to play in a Summer League game for his new franchise. The consequences of his fame are already apparent though as he ended up in a TMZ report on Thursday.
Why? Well, it seems his security team slapped Britney Spears. Yes. This is a thing that apparently happened at the restaurant Catch in Vegas. Per TMZ:
Britney Spears was allegedly assaulted Wednesday night in Vegas, after a member of NBA phenom Victor Wembanyama's security backhanded her in the face, and she has filed a police report.
Britney and co. walked over to Catch, and as they were entering the restaurant, Britney spotted Victor. We're told she's a fan and went over to him to ask if they could take a photo together. She tapped him on his back, right shoulder and, we're told the Director of Team Security for the San Antonio Spurs -- the team that drafted Victor last month -- instantly backhanded her, causing her to fall to the ground ... knocking her glasses off.
What timeline are we living in? This is an insane story featuring two names I would have never, ever imagined next to one another. And it's all pretty innocuous, too! Spears just wanted a picture with the most hyped prospect in decades and was slapped for her troubles. She received and accepted the apology but still filed the police report so clearly there are some hard feelings, which is very understandable.
Imagine Wembanyama's reaction. Just sitting, eating dinner, when suddenly the guy nexts to him slaps an unseen woman. He whirls around, adrenaline pumping, probably wondering how close he was to death, and sees it's freaking Britney Spears! He absolutely grew up listening to her music, even if he was a bit young when her popularity peaked. What an introduction to NBA life.
If I were a betting man, I would say TMZ will have the video of this incident in less than 24 hours. If they got their hands on the Jordan Poole-Draymond Green fight then nothing can escape their clutches.