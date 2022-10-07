VIDEO: Here's Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole
We knew that Draymond Green and Jordan Poole were involved in a physical altercation at a recent Golden State Warriors practice and that Green was the aggressor. We knew that the incident was severe enough for the team to consider serious punitive measures against a player who has been a cornerstone of a dynasty. But we all had different mental images of what could have gone down and how violent things got. Now we're all on the same page as TMZ has obtained and posted video.
That is not a love tap. Green escalates the situation, walking over to Poole and bumping him before the younger guard responds with a push. Green then lets loose with a flying right hand delivered at full force. The type of punch that could do serious damage if it found the strike zone of the face.
There's a difference between a practice scuffle and one player flying off the handle and doing something that could seriously injure a key contributor. Golden State is going to try to pick up the pieces here but now, having video, we understand it may be a bit more difficult than a simple team meeting.