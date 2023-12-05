Roundup: Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker Got Married; Heisman Finalists Announced; Trevor Lawrence Injures Ankle
Uber is set to join the S&P 500 ... Supreme Court questions opioid liability protections for Sackler family ... Israel continues bombardment, ground assault in southern Gaza ... Stock futures inched lower Monday night ... White House warns lawmakers that inaction on aid endangers Ukraine ... A house exploded in Arlington, Virginia ... Meta and IBM launch an AI alliance ... Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker got married ... A review of "Fast Charlie" ... Jonathan Majors assault trial begins ... Trevor Lawrence suffered an ugly ankle injury Monday night ... Heisman Trophy finalists announced ... Arizona is college basketball's new No. 1 ... Latest on the college football transfer portal ... Caleb Williams won't play in the Holiday Bowl ...
Deion Sanders must work portal magic to regain Colorado's momentum [Yahoo Sports]
Brock Purdy doesn't think he's "the Man" [Sports Illustrated]
The College Football Playoff was always just a TV show [Defector]
Ranking every college football bowl game for 2023-24 [CBS Sports]
The top 100 remaining MLB free agents [The Athletic]
Newsflash: The Padres don't have to trade Juan Soto [The Big Lead]
The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI is out.
Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo discussed acting.
Robert Smigel (and Triumph the Insult Comic Dog) were on Conan O'Brien's podcast.
Noah Kahan -- "Stick Season" (live on SNL)