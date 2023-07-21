Is This Alex Morgan's Last Women's World Cup With the USWNT?
Will Alex Morgan return for a fifth World Cup?
Alex Morgan is playing in her fourth World Cup this month, but will it be her last? Morgan recently told PEOPLE that her body feels good and she is not ready to retire. Whether or not she'll feel the same way when the 2027 Women's World Cup comes around remains to be seen.
Morgan was the youngest player on the 2011 US Women's National Team that lost the final to Japan. This time around she's one of the oldest, having just turned 34. When the next World Cup gets here in four years, she'll have just turned 38, which is the same age as Megan Rapinoe, who is about to play in her fifth and final World Cup. She'll also be two years younger than the oldest player in this year's tournament, Nigeria's Onome Ebi.
Will she be back? Probably. I mean, really, where will any of us be four years from now? Hopefully, still good enough and healthy enough to represent our country in international competition. If Morgan is in that position in 2027, you can probably expect her back for her fifth World Cup, playing alongside a few players who were still in diapers when she made her international debut for the senior national team in 2010. It will be quite an accomplishment and a fitting cap to the career of one of the best players in USWNT history.