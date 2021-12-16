Ranking Urban Meyer's Best Wins as Coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars
Urban Meyer's brief yet extremely memorable tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars came to an abrupt close last night as Shad Khan and other top brass decided the three-ring circus wasn't worth the yield. On one hand it's stunning that one of the most decorated football coaches of the past half-century lasted all of 13 games in the NFL before leaving on horrible terms. On the other hand it's an event horizon seen crystal clear in the minds of so many when the partnership was announced.
Best-laid plans involving Meyer and Trevor Lawrence now must be revised and the franchise must wear the public sting of an experiment gone horribly wrong. But in times like these it's wise to remember that instead of crying that it's over, one can smile because it happened. With that in mind, let's revisit some of Meyer's triumphant moments as an NFL coach. Here are his best wins as a Jaguar, ranked.
2. Jacksonville Jaguars 23, Miami Dolphins 20 — October 17, 2021
Riding a 20-game franchise skid, Meyer's group found a spark across the pond. Clearly motivated by speculation the loser of this London game would be forced to stay there forever, all three facets came up big in the fourth quarter. Trevor Lawrence threw for 319 yards and a touchdown, the defense bowed its neck when it mattered most, and placekicker Matthew Wright booted field goals of 54 and 53 yards to find the win column.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars 9, Buffalo Bills 6 — October 31, 2021
In a game spooky enough to be played on Halloween, Jacksonville made Josh Allen look like a smashed pumpkin. The other Josh Allen notched an interception, a fumble recovery and a sack. People freaked out because how can two people have the same name? Wright made three kicks but also missed three in a row. Sickos everywhere wanted things to end with this nice final score and it did. We'll always have that.