Roundup: U.S. Unemployment at Worst Since Great Depression; Layoffs at Uber, 'Breaking Bad' Monopoly Now a Thing
By Liam McKeone, Ryan Phillips | May 09 2020
Pandemic inflicts historic U.S. job losses as states struggle to reopen ... A look at just how bad unemployment currently is ... Tara Reade calls for Joe Biden to drop out of presidential race ... Brian May hospitalized after he rips his "Gluteus Maximus to shreds" in a gardening incident ... Mike Pence's press secretary tests positive for coronavirus ... Samsung heir will not hand the company down to his children ... Uber to lay off 14 percent of its staff ... 'Breaking Bad' monopoly ... Chris Pratt gets quarantine haircut from wife Katherine Schwarzenegger ... Why the stock market is up despite historic job losses ... Children are developing mysterious COVID-19-linked illnesses ... A man was hit by a landing Southwest Airlines plane after a security breach at Austin airport ... Kristin Cavallari and Jay Culter have reached a custody agreement ... A judge will not dismiss charges against Lori Loughlin ... LA beaches will likely open next Friday ... The Mandalorian had some surprise casting news that could be a big reveal ... Kirk Cousins thinks Dak Prescott should embrace the franchise tag.
Kehlani Is Ready to Give You Something to Talk About [Vulture]
Kansas has only itself to blame for the NCAA mess it is in [Sports Illustrated]
The trend of cord-cutting has exploded this year [Variety]
Béarnaise, the French Sauce That Makes Ordinary Food Spectacular [The New Yorker]
50 Reasons Every Sports Fan Can Be Thankful Right Now [The Big Lead]
Five NFL players who will become sophomore sensations [FanSided]
Sold on this:
Oh, boy, Chris:
No matter how many times I hear it, I'm always amazed by how good this cover is: