50 Reasons Every Sports Fan Can Be Thankful Right Now
By Ryan Phillips | May 08 2020
It's been a rough two months for sports fans. As the rest of the world shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, sports also took a pause. While some organizations are beginning the process of starting up again, we're still not close to everything getting back to normal. But that doesn't mean it's all doom and gloom.
Our favorite athletes and teams will eventually return, but in the meantime we've put together a list of 50 reasons for sports fans to be thankful right now. Some of them are things to look forward to, while others are just reminders of how good we actually have it. We've included visual reminders for each one.
Enjoy, and keep your heads up.
NBA
1. LeBron James will still be defying Father Time when the NBA returns.
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo might not currently be on a basketball court, but he's still unlike anyone we've ever seen play.
3. Kawhi Leonard still has that ridiculous laugh.
4. Old buddies Ja Morant and Zion Williamson will still give us hope for the future of the NBA.
5. Stephen Curry will be fully healthy and ready to fill it up from deep when the NBA is back.
6. James Harden will still be making people look silly on step-backs.
7. Damian Lillard will still hit daggers.
8. Inside the NBA will still be one of the best shows on television.
9. Jayson Tatum will still be getting better by the minute. Also, his beard will presumably finally be complete.
10. The Battle For Los Angeles will continue to rage.
11. Posters. So many posters.
MLB
12. Mike Trout will still be the best baseball player on the planet when this is all over.
13. Christian Yelich will be back to chasing Triple Crowns.
14. Gerrit Cole will be toeing the slab in pinstripes when baseball finally returns.
15. Nolan Arenado will continue to make the spectacular look routine.
16. Ditto for Matt Chapman.
17. And Javy Baez.
18. Fernando Tatis Jr. is baseball's most exciting player and he just turned 21.
19. KBO Bat Flips, because they're amazing.
NFL
20. We now know what Roger Goodell's basement looks like.
21. Patrick Mahomes still hasn't hit his prime and is already a legend.
22. Lamar Jackson was electric in 2019 as he won the MVP in his second year in the NFL.
23. Kyler Murray was already really fun, and now he has DeAndre Hopkins to throw to.
24. Drew Bress is coming back for another season.
25. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have been reunited in Tampa Bay.
26. Andy Reid finally won a Super Bowl.
27. Deshaun Watson doing Deshaun Watson things.
28. PLAYOFF FOOTBALL, BABY!
Golf
29. Tiger Woods Talking Smack to Phil.
30. Tiger also proved he can still give us tear-jerking moments for the ages.
Tennis
31. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are still having brilliant matches.
MMA
32. Conor McGregor is back spicing up life in the UFC.
NHL
33. Alexander Ovechkin is still ridiculous.
34. Connor McDavid's rise to the top of the NHL has been staggering to watch.
35. Nathan MacKinnon gives you a reason to watch the NHL every night.
36. NHL goalies amaze us on a regular basis.
Boxing
37. Tyson Fury is still singing in the ring.
College Basketball
38. We didn't get March Madness in 2020, but when college basketball returns we all know there will be more amazing finishes in the biggest games.
College Football
39. Trevor Lawrence is entering one of the most anticipated seasons in college football (and NFL draft) history.
40. And Justin Fields is hot on his heels for the Heisman Trophy and No. 1 pick.
Soccer
41. Despite being 32 years old, Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or in 2019 and is still a wizard on the pitch.
42. Zlatan is still giving us Zlatan.
43. Kylian Mbappe is amazing.
44. American Christian Pulisic is becoming a legitimate threat in the Premier League.
Media
45. The Last Dance has lived up to the hype, as has its soundtrack.
46. Greeny is still providing perspective.
47. Skip Bayless is still a caricature of a human being.
48. The Stephen A. Smith burner account.
49. Highly Quarantined is keeping things light.
Olympics
50. If you're a fan of the Olympics you didn't get get to see them in 2020. But you'll get Summer and Winter Olympics in consecutive years in 2021 and 2022.
Remember there's plenty to be thankful for out there. Just take the time to focus on and appreciate what you have.