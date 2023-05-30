Umpire Mark Carlson Called a Near Perfect Game of Balls and Strikes This Weekend
The Baltimore Orioles beat the Texas Rangers, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon in front of a half-capacity crowd at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Felix Bautista clinched the win for the home team with perfect 9th inning, striking out all three batters he faced. Another performance worth celebrating from the game is that of home plate umpire Mark Carlson, who nearly called a perfect game, missing just one call out of 123 taken pitches during the game.
We love a good bad umpire video around here, but Carlson deserves commendation for his keen eye this weekend. He turned in the second most accurately called game this season behind Ben May who missed just one borderline call in a Tampa Bay - New York Mets game a few weeks earlier.
It's nice to see a game called so well, but it's even nicer not to have to listen to people complain about the umpires.