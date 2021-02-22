Roundup: U.S. Hits 500,000 COVID-19 Deaths; The Miz Wins WWE Championship; Novak Djokovic Wins Australian Open
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 22, 2021, 6:30 AM EST
U.S. reaches 500,000 COVID-19 deaths ... How a winter storm pushed Texas into crisis ... U.K. plans cautious reopening ... Stock futures are flat heading into the week ... Some Boeing 777 airplanes likely to be removed from service ... Signs of an economic boom are on the horizon ... Joe Biden will likely head to Texas this week ... Three killed in Louisiana gun store shooting ... Zack Snyder's "Army of the Dead" set for May release ... "The Croods 2" won the box office again ... Novak Djokovic cruised to his ninth Australian Open title ... Michigan topped Ohio State in a huge college basketball showdown ... Clayton Kershaw doesn't plan to retire any time soon ... J.J. Reddick was ejected in a bizarre sequence on Sunday ... Celtics fans want Brad Stevens fired ... The Miz won the WWE championship ...
