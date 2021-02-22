Celtics Fans Want Brad Stevens Fired After Latest Meltdown
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 21, 2021, 7:20 PM EST
The Boston Celtics melted down on Sunday, blowing a 24-point lead en route to a 120-115 overtime loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. The defeat dropped the Celtics to 15-15 on the season and in the wake of the disaster, fans took to Twitter en masse and called for coach Brad Stevens to be fired.
Here's a sampling of the vitriol spewed at Stevens after the loss:
The Celtics have disappointed this season, as they were expected to compete for an Eastern Conference crown, but currently sit in fifth place having lost four of their last six. Despite having three bona fide stars in Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker, Boston is mired in a deep funk, characterized by inconsistency.
Stevens has taken the Celtics to the conference finals in three of the last four years, but has never gotten them over the hump. Fans of the team are apparently done waiting for the team to figure things out while wasting prime years of Tatum and Brown's careers.
This is a situation to watch over the next few months, as Danny Ainge has tied himself closely to Stevens, especially after signing him to a contract extension last August.