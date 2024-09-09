Tyreek Hill's Bizarre Touchdown Celebration Addresses Police Detainment
By Joe Lago
Tyreek Hill was briefly detained by police and placed in handcuffs just outside Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday before the Miami Dolphins' season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, called the situation "heartbreaking" and couldn't understand how it all "escalated" from a traffic violation.
Rosenhaus said Hill was "very distraught" but would still play. Under the circumstances, it would've been understandable if Hill struggled to focus on football.
Fast forward to the third quarter of Miami's 20-17 victory. Hill caught an 80-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa to pull the Dolphins within 17-14, and the police detainment was clearly still on Hill's mind. And his touchdown celebration confirmed it.
Hill pretended to be handcuffed by fellow Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle, who walked his teammate off the field in a pseudo arrest.
If Hill intended to make a statement with the handcuffed celly, his message certainly didn't criticize the police's treatment of him earlier in the day. The choreographed routine did the opposite by glorifying his pregame detainment.
Hill tweeted a photo of the celebration with the words "Love this s---."
Why was Hill's celebration so confusing and misguided? Because it didn't align with the pregame concerns of his agent or postgame statements by his teammates.
In an interview with NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, Dolphins defensive lineman Calais Campbell said he was also placed in handcuffs by police before the game while trying to assist Hill. Safety Jevon Campbell made pointed remarks about how the police's "excessive force on a Black man" is not "uncommon."
"That's a very common thing in America," Campbell said. "So I think that needs to be addressed at a country-wide level."
It was only until after the game, during his postgame media availability, did Hill strike a serious tone and understand the weight of what happened to him during what should've been a routine traffic stop.
An introspective Hill contemplated just how bad it all could've gone wrong, especially if he wasn't the eight-time Pro Bowl wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins.
"Right now .. I've been trying to figure that out. I'm still trying to put it all together. ... I still don't know what happened," he said. "But I do want to be able to use my platform to say, 'What if I wasn't Tyreek Hill?' Worse-case scenario, you know?"
Hill's attorneys are treating his police detainment with all seriousness. They're considering all options, including litigation, according to Pro Football Talk.