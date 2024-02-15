Ty Lue Said Refs Were Cheating, But Wanted to Kiss One After an Ejection and Clippers Comeback
The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Golden State Warriors, 130-125, on Wednesday night. Playing at home the Warriors blew a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter, despite Stephen Curry's 41-point performance. The turning point in the game happened early in the final frame as frustrations boiled over and Ty Lue got ejected. After the final whistle he was caught on camera commenting about the officials, which the NBA will almost certainly have something to say about.
First, here's the sequence of events that resulted in Lue getting ejected.
After Lue was ejected, the Warriors were able to expand their lead to 12, but the Clippers outscored the Warriors from there, 36-19. As the Clippers came off the floor, Lue was there, waiting, with something to say about the referees.
"Where the refs at now? Cheatin'. That's all they be doing. Where they at now?"
Lue can then be heard around the 1:10 mark saying, "Where's James at? The referee. I want to kiss him in the mouth." (Some people think they hear "kick" instead of "kiss.") James Williams was one of the refs working the game. Lue must have changed his tune to wanting to thank Williams for motivating his team to come back and win at that point.
Even if he did just want to give one of the officials a friendly Valentine's Day smooch, he'll probably get fined for saying this somewhere a camera could catch him.