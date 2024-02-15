Stephen Curry Made a Full Court Shot From the Opposite Tunnel During Warmups
Stephen Curry did something spectacular during his pregame routine on Wednesday night. Famous for taking and making shots from the tunnel as he prepares to head back to the locker room before games, Curry tried something different on Valentine's Day, throwing the ball the length of the court towards the opposite basket. And it went in. And everyone loved it.
This is why something like this faked viral video from just over a year ago is so lame. Steph does this shit in real life and it's awesome. That's why people show up early to games to just watch him practice shooting the basketball. He does this as well as anyone has every done anything and it is legitimately cool to see it.
When you do this for a living you have no reason to be afraid to chuck a ball 100-plus feet while no one is paying attention. Because it's going to end up somewhere around the hoop. Sometimes it even goes in. And when it does it is undeniably sweet and its much cooler than anything a computer will ever be able to generate.
As for you normal people? Do not try this. Do not throw a basketball the length of the court if there are other people around. It's much more likely someone gets hit in the head than you end with people cheering for you.
As for the actual game, Curry finished with 41 points, but the Warriors lost to the Clippers. Curry is now shooting 50 percent from the field and 48 percent from three during the month of February. So, uh, head's up.