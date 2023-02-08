Twitter Has Global Outage at a Really Bad Time
Twitter went down worldwide on Wednesday at a pretty bad time for sports. We're in the middle of Super Bowl week and the NBA rumor mill is heating up in advance of Thursday's trade deadline.
People reacted immediately to the outages and issues, including TweetDeck going out:
Outages and glitches have happened far more often over the past few weeks. The company had better get those issues ironed out before Super Bowl LVII. Sports media depends heavily on social media as do sports fans to follow real time information. The Super Bowl is one of the biggest days of the year on the site. An outage would be devastating.