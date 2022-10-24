People Don't Like It When Tua Tagovailoa Runs
Tua Tagovailoa returned to the Miami Dolphins starting lineup in Week 7 after missing two weeks because of concussions. He played pretty well, but it is clear many people cannot enjoy watching him play right now. Pretty much any time he gets hit viewers are going to hold their breath as they wait to see if the worst happened. And when he takes off running? Forget about it.
If he's going to run, he's going to have to learn to slide. Not just for his own safety, but for everyone watching. When he took off in the third quarter on third and eight and lowered his shoulder, no one enjoyed it.
Hopefully, Tua stays healthy long enough for people to stop feeling this way.