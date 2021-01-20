Newsmax Takes a Crack at Deciphering What 'YMCA' Means to Donald Trump

tucked into a story about Trump, Ginsburg, & 2020 stakes is a bit on Trump’s involvement earlier this summer in deciding, after years of cease-&-desists & now lawsuit threat, to remove The Rolling Stones from his playlist for… ‘https://t.co/9j9ur27pPX.’https://t.co/kbsmdMRpGL pic.twitter.com/ZXfmklhAxS