Put Donald Trump's Call With His Sports Friends on Television
By Kyle Koster | Apr 15 2020
Today at roughly 3 p.m., the most powerful men in American sports will be on a conference call with President Donald Trump to give advice on restarting the economy. Adam Silver, Rob Manfred, Roger Goodell, Gary Bettman, Robert Kraft, Jerry Jones, Dana White, Vince McMahon, and Mark Cuban have been identified as participants.
Several of the involved parties also participated in a similar meeting two weeks ago so they'll have the dial-in number handy. Such a collection of egos is rarely seen in the wild. These titans of industry have collectively birthed some good ideas and know their way around a dollar. They might have some good ideas now. The meeting of brain geniuses may prove to be productive.
Hope is an essential good these days.
A major focus figures to be finding a way to get sports back in operation so they can be aired on television, generating big revenue and entertaining a nation. With every reasonable person fully confident serious concessions will have to be made and programming altered no matter what, it's worth pointing out that a gold mine content opportunity is sitting right in front of this group's nose.
This virtual roundtable, with its amazing and polarizing cast of characters, is bound to be more compelling than a majority of the sports it is trying to save. People would much rather hear the interaction between Silver and White than watch the Reds play the Pirates (barring another Amir Garrett incident, of course). That's just a no-brainer right there.
Like, is anyone going to give McMahon guff for serving on an economic advisory council hours after his latest project filed for bankruptcy? Or, more realistically, will be be lauded for beefing up his credentials to fill the role?
Why should insiders who are surely getting juicy nuggets on background have all the fun in this once-in-a-lifetime situation? Throw the public a bone.
There is already a regularly scheduled reality television sideshow airing five or six nights a week from the White House, so expanded episodes wouldn't be too much of a deviation.
Do the right wrong thing for once. Put this on television and let us all enjoy. Worst-case scenario we discover all this is actually mind-numblingly boring. But even that would satiate some curiosity.