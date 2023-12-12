Troy Aikman Blasts Officials During Monday Night Football
The NFL has a Monday Night Football doubleheader this week and neither game is giving fans much to talk about. Thankfully, we have Troy Aikman to make this slate spicy. Just before halftime of the New York Giants-Green Bay Packers contest, ESPN's top color guy went off on the officials for taking so long to figure out what happened on a kickoff.
After the Packers kicked a field goal with 13 seconds left, Anders Carlson kicked off and it initially appeared the ball went out of bounds. Officials threw a flag for illegal procedure, but then huddled to discuss the call. Very quickly on replay it became apparent the ball had touched Giants tight end Lawrence Cager's leg and bounced out of bounds. It was obvious. Yet the officials took their time to sort things out. Aikman was not pleased.
Here's what he said:
Love that from Aikman. The officials appeared to be standing around and taking their sweet time talking about it instead of making a call, then reviewing it if necessary. It took several minutes to make a decision when there were only 13 seconds left in the half.
There's a lot of frustration with officials this weekend and it's been bubbling up for weeks. Several players and coaches have talked about it and now Aikman is on them.