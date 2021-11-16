Troy Aikman Thinks Odell Beckham Jr. is Already Causing Problems For Rams
Last night, the Los Angeles Rams lost their second consecutive game to the San Francisco 49ers in a non-competitive game. It is the second disappointing loss in a row for the Rams, who looked like a Super Bowl favorite in the first eight weeks of the year before the slide they currently find themselves in.
Coincidentally, last night was also Odell Beckham Jr.'s first game as a Ram. He did not do much, which is reasonable since he joined the team less than one week ago. Matthew Stafford targeted him three times, completing two passes for 18 yards. OBJ was mostly used as a decoy throughout the game.
This did not stop the masses from wondering aloud if Beckham Jr.'s presence is already detrimental, both in joking and serious terms. Troy Aikman appeared to adopt the latter in an interview with 96.7 The Ticket this morning, saying he believed Stafford was feeling the pressure to get the ball to OBJ as part of a larger point that the Rams' recent additions have messed with the chemistry of what was the best team in football as recently as Week 8.
It feels like a little bit of an overreaction. Stafford threw 41 passes last night and only looked OBJ's way three times. It is also worth remembering that Monday night was the first game the Rams played without Robert Woods, who tore his ACL in practice last week. His absence was far more impactful than Beckham Jr.'s presence.
Aikman may very well be right that the bedrock of the team is shaken right now after adding Von Miller and OBJ to the roster. That would hold more water if the Rams gave up anybody in return for those two, but they didn't. The Rams have some things to figure out, but blaming OBJ for a team failure last night is a stretch.