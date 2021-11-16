Odell Beckham Jr. and Matthew Stafford Already Having Chemistry Issues?
Odell Beckham Jr. made his Los Angeles Rams debut on Monday Night Football and it was a big ol' flop. With hardly any time to practice with quarterback Matthew Stafford, Beckham was targeted just three times as the Rams got blown out by the San Francisco 49ers.
The good news is that the Rams now have a bye week to work on things. It's something they desperately need as they have lost two straight. Beckham needs time to learn the playbook and Stafford needs time to develop some chemistry with his new All-Star teammate.
The bad news is everything else. OBJ was just supposed to be a little extra something to add to the offense. Then Robert Woods tore his ACL and Beckham quickly shot up the depth chart. Woods was the second-leading pass catcher and had the third-most touchdowns on the team.
And just exactly how quickly can Beckham really develop chemistry with Stafford? He played 29 games over three seasons in Cleveland and there were articles about his chemistry with Baker Mayfield right up to the moment he was released. He was once the coolest player in the NFL. He scored 35 touchdowns in his first three seasons, including 13 in 2015. He has scored just 16 total over the last five years.
Maybe being No. 2 to Cooper Kupp's No. 1 will end up being just what the doctor ordered. Assuming he's not being prescribed anything by the real doctor considering he's missed 29 games over the last five seasons.
If he can stay healthy he presumably picked the Rams so he could win football games. If that means sacrificing numbers he's already lost, that's great. It just doesn't seem like the old OBJ is any closer to returning in Los Angeles.