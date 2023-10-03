Troy Aikman and Joe Buck Refused to Mention Taylor Swift on Monday Night Football
Monday Night Football was a Taylor Swift free zone in Week 4 as the New York Giants hosted the Seattle Seahawks. The broadcast steered clear of the NFL's biggest off-field storyline with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman not mentioning Swift once. Though they did talk about how they weren't talking about her without actually saying her name.
Midway through the fourth quarter Aikman came back from the commercial break saying, "You know what this game needs," but Buck refused to take the bait, noting they'd made it to the 5:26 mark in the fourth without saying it.
They gave no real hints what they were not talking about, but everyone knew. Maybe because the NFL asked them not to mention Swift since so many fans were onto them regarding the conspiracy to fix games for the defending Super Bowl champions. If people got wind of the fact that the league was conspiring against both New York teams there's no telling what might happen.
So while Swift was not technically mentioned on Monday Night Football, she did get a shoutout on the ManningCast on ESPN2 as the brothers Peyton and Eli joked about her attending games in New York. Maybe they didn't get the memo.