Roundup: Triumph the Insult Comic Dog Arrested; Rachel Bilson Discusses Bill Hader; Vince McMahon Steps Down
FDA authorizes Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for kids as young as six months ... CBS employees, including Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, were arrested in a congressional office building ... Vince McMahon steps back from WWE leadership position ... Iowa Supreme Court rules abortion isn't constitutional ... Stocks were up and down Friday to finish a tough week ... A recap of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" Part V ... Did Eleven create the Upside Down on "Stranger Things"? ... Coachella 2023 dates confirmed ... Rachel Bilson discusses breakup with Bill Hader ... NFL fines Ron Rivera, docks Commanders two practices ... Clint Boyer involved in fatal Missouri car crash ... Live U.S. Open leaderboard ... Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson troll their haters ... All the allegations against Ezra Miller ...
Charles Barkley has weekend plans we should all follow.
Elle Duncan on the Warriors petty streak.
MJ Daffue hit the most ridiculous shot from off a deck in the stands while leading the U.S. Open.
Stunning time capsule of the intro to Game 5 of the '91 NBA Finals.
Here's an old SNL sketch about Top Gun auditions. This is from 2011. It's about the 25th anniversary DVD. Simply incredible.
