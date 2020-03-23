Triple H Cleverly Trolled Deontay Wilder
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Mar 23 2020
ESPN ran a re-air of WrestleMania 30 on Sunday night. This was the fateful evening in New Orleans where Daniel Bryan defeated Triple H and then won a triple threat match over Batista and Randy Orton to capture the WWE championship, the culmination of a years-long story about how the company had purportedly sought to hold him down despite his talent and popularity.
As far as the first component of Bryan's run went, Triple H reacted by calling attention to his entrance costume and making an allusion to the excuse Deontay Wilder made for losing his recent fight to Tyson Fury:
Solid jab by Triple H; wonder how long he was sitting on that one waiting to use it.